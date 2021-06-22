Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up to $65.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $67.33. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Shares of Shoe Carnival are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

