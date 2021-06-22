Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $646,168.66 and approximately $195,738.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,721,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

