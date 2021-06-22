Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €50.00 ($58.82) and last traded at €49.81 ($58.60), with a volume of 413010 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.44 ($58.16).

Several research firms have weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.57 ($60.67).

The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

