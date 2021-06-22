Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCBGF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29.

