Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00641315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00076469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.