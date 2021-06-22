Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

