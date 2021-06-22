Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 5,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 7,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.