SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 1,432.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of SITE Centers worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.