SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP lowered its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.71% of SITE Centers worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,337. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.