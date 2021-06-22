Skba Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

VICI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,372. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

