Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $16,552,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

