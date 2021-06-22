Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.15. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.95, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

