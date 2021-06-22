Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands makes up about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 1,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,710. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

