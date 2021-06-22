Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

