Skba Capital Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CAH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,759. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

