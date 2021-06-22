Skba Capital Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,569. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.79 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -548.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

