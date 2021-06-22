Skba Capital Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.50. 10,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

