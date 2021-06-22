Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,487. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

