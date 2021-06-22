Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $215.51. 8,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,545. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.