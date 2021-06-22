Skba Capital Management LLC Invests $9.65 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $146.17. 25,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

