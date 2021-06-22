Skba Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,359. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

