Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,441. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

