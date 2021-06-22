Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 33,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,381. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.