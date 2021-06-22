Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,226. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

