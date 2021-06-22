Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,475. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

