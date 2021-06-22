Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First American Financial worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

