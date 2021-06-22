Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00625436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.30 or 0.06984169 BTC.

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

