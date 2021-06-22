Small Love Potion Market Cap Hits $48.71 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

