SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $486,486.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

