Smartlands Network Trading 35.1% Lower This Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and $220,169.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00014741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

