Smartshare Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $615,366.03 and approximately $37,798.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.