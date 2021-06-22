Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 1,222,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $72,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.