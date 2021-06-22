Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.130 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,525,886. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

