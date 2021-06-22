Snam’s (SNMRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNMRF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNMRF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

