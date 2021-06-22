Societe Generale Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $334.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

