Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 1,916 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 1.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $279.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,999. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

