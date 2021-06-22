Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $815.13. 5,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,874. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 179.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $742.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.