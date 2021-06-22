Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,614,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,710. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.