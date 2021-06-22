Somerset Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

