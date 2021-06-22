SonoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $152,697.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.56 or 0.99355503 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003036 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

