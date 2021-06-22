S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.86. 1,340,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.38. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $404.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

