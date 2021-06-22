S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 255.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $123,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

