SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,045. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

