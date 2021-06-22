Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys 62,852 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 19.5% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. 731,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,012. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

