Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Sells $50,880.00 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPPI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

