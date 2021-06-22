Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce $562.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $569.10 million and the lowest is $552.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

