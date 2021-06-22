Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,175 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.