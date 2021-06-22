Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 47,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

SPT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 694,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

