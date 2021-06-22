Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.