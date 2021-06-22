SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,145. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $71.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

